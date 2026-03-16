Hrithik Roshan clicks selfies with fans at Jolly Grant Airport, keeps it stylish in casual travel look

A relaxed airport look and a warm moment with fans marked actor Hrithik Roshan’s departure from Dehradun on Sunday morning. The Bollywood star, who had been in Uttarakhand on a private visit, was spotted at Jolly Grant Airport where he paused to take selfies with his fans before heading out.

Hrithik kept his travel style understated yet sharp. His airport outfit featured a dark zip-up hoodie layered over a bright yellow crew-neck T-shirt, paired with off-white cargo-style trousers.

The relaxed-fit pants, complete with side pockets, added to the laid-back aesthetic. Completing the ensemble, the actor wore a light-coloured baseball cap. He rounded off the outfit with clean white athletic sneakers.

Despite the brief stop, Hrithik took time to acknowledge fans gathered at the airport. Several onlookers captured selfies with the actor. One fan even gave a red rose to the ‘War’ star. (ANI)

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