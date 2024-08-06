When Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman was in awe of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

If there are two celebrities who are in the news a lot lately, it’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hugh Jackman. Aishwarya is grabbing headlines due to her appearance at the Ambani wedding only with daughter Aaradhya. It led to people believing things were not going well between her and Abhishek Bachchan. On the other hand, Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine in the MCU’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie, which also stars Ryan Reynolds. The fandom is pleased to see him play the clawed superhero after so many years.

Did you know that in 2011, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hugh Jackman shared the same stage? For the FICCI Frames festival, the “Logan” star was in India with his now-ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The “Devdas” actress presented Jackman with a Ganesha idol in honour of his contribution to cinema.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s beauty mesmerised Hugh Jackman, who safely praised her while also complimenting his wife. In his speech, the X-Men star thanked Aish and said he was told that he would be introduced by the most beautiful actress in the world, and he thought it was going to be his wife. Jackman said that he is a very smart man and said all this because his wife is sitting in the front row.

Further, the “Deadpool & Wolverine” star called Aishwarya the most beautiful actress and joked that he is not as beautiful as Deborra. Hugh also thanked FICCI for inviting them to Mumbai, saying that it was his dream to be in the city. The actor’s fan club shared the video on Instagram.

Netizens have been speculating about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s possible separation since the Ambani wedding. A few days ago, Abhishek also liked a divorce-related post, which only caused their fans to strongly believe that the couple is going through an alleged rough patch. However, these are just speculations at this point, as neither Aish nor Abhi have responded to the separation rumours. Recently, paparazzi spotted Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan at the Mumbai airport after their return from New York. The paparazzi captured the mother-daughter duo in a pleasant mood. (Agencies)

