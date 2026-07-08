‘White House Barbie’ Nicki Minaj meets Trump at Trump Accounts kickoff event

Musician Nicki Minaj on Monday (local time) met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, saying he is her favourite President.

The meeting was a warm reminder of her song 'I get crazy' from 2009, where she said "I be with the president up in the White House, if we in the Oval Office then the it's lights out".

In a post on X, she said, "Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!!"

She called herself 'White House Barbie', referring to her fan base, known as the Barbz, who emulate her Barbie-like aesthetic of wigs, bright colors, and gloss.

She further said, responding to another post on X, "So crazy!!! No pun intended. And the next line literally said: "if we're in the Oval Office, then it's lights out"--which is another way of saying "game over". And here we are in the Oval Office. Lol. Who knew? 17 years ago."

Minaj's turn from an artist to Trump supporter took everyone by surprise, Time Magazine reported.

Trump rang the NYSE and NASDAQ opening bell from the Oval Office -- for the first time ever -- to celebrate the official kickoff of Trump Accounts.

Nicki Minaj, once critical of Trump, Nicki Minaj has emerged as one of his most prominent celebrity supporters and is reportedly contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump Accounts, CNN reported. (ANI)

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