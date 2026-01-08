Will Border 2 release in Pakistan? Varun Dhawan responds to a fan’s query

Border 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 1997 film Border, directed by J. P. Dutta. The film is set to release on January 23, and ahead of its release, promotions are going on in full swing.

Days after the mega launch event in Jaisalmer, India, actor Varun Dhawan, who plays a lead role in the film, interacted with fans and movie buffs on X. While answering several questions, Dhawan also reacted to a fan from Pakistan who asked when the film would release in the country.

The spiritual sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Ahead of the film’s release, Varun interacted with fans as he hosted a #VarunSays session on his X.

During the fun sessions, an X user named Ali Haider Meerani, who is from Sindh, Pakistan, as per his bio on the micro-blogging site, asked the actor when the movie would be released in his country. He also expressed his love for Sunny Deol and expressed admiration for his role of Tara Singh from the movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

He wrote, “Bhai aapki Border 2 Pakistan mein kab release hogi aur main Tara Singh ka bahut bada fan hoon, unko mera salaam kehna (Brother, when will Border 2 release in Pakistan? I am a huge fan of Tara Singh, please convey my greetings to him).”

Responding to the query, Varun said that the film is based on the India-Pakistan war. While the actor did not directly comment on the possibility of a release in Pakistan, he hinted that since the film is based on true war events, it may not be released in a neighbouring country with which India has fought a war. However, he did address the fans’ love for Sunny Deol.

Apart from Border 2, Varun also addressed several other fan questions, including one where a user criticised him for doing what they called “pathetic movies” like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. “Bhai aren’t u serious Abt ur comeback? Stop doing pathetic movies like SSKTK in the name of versatility.”

To this, the actor replied, “Chalo film phir bhi chal gaye thodi. App theatre jata rehna mein (The film did work a little bit. But please continue going to the theatre) Border 2 might surprise u since ur taste is amazing.” In the movie, Dhawan is all set to play the role of an Indian Army Officer inspired by the real-life hero, PVC Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. (Agencies)

