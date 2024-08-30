‘Wisdom Of Happiness’ trailer: The Dalai Lama speaks about inner peace

The Dalai Lama speaks to the audiences in a new documentary called “Wisdom of Happiness”. It’s a Swiss documentary which features the Dalai Lama speaking directly to the audience as makers call it a “meditative cinema experience” that resonates long after they have wrapped watching it. Makers dropped the trailer of the documentary which is described as an intimate experience. The film will see its premiere at the Zurich Film Festival. Richard Gere has been set as a star guest for its 20th anniversary edition this year. The film festival will open from October 3 and will run through till 13.

In Zurich, Richard Gere will be accompanied by fellow executive producer Oren Moverman as well as the Dalai Lama’s sister, Jetsun Pema and the Prime Minister of Tibet in Exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering. The festival will also host directors of the film, Barbara Miller and Philip Delaquis, as well as director of photography Manuel Bauer.

According to the official logline, “Wisdom of Happiness” is “ a deeply intimate and unique documentary that captures the Dalai Lama, who, at nearly 90, is speaking directly to viewers, creating a sense of a private audience. The Nobel laureate shares his timeless wisdom on the universal pursuit of inner peace, happiness and compassion. He also offers practical advice on how to navigate the challenges of the 21st century.” Born as Tenzin Gyatso, he was officially chosen as the spiritual leader of Tibet in 1940 at the age of four. (Agencies)

Also Read: Actress-singer Selena Gomez gave Instagram masterclass to Steve Martin

Also Watch: