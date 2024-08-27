‘Wish everyone can do something in space’: India’s first civilian space tourist Gopichand Thotakura returns home

India’s first civilian space tourist Gopichand Thotakura received a warm welcome on his arrival in Delhi on Monday. He travelled to space as part of the crew for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin’s New Shephard-25 (NS-25) mission.

Gopichand Thotakura said, “The feeling has been awaited for a long time. I am very happy to be back home. It is a very proud moment for India as well. I am honoured to be representing the country and very excited for everyone else to go and do something in the space with Origin or any other organisation. I am leaving to meet my parents and grandparents at home. People around me are more excited.”

Gopichand Thotakura created history by becoming the second Indian citizen to travel to space.

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, a former Indian Air Force pilot, was the first Indian citizen to travel to space in 1984.

Earlier, in an interview, Thotakura spoke about his dream and passion for flying and how the mission is working towards protecting Mother Earth. He further talked about space tourism and how it can open avenues and make it affordable and accessible for civilians.

Elucidating his feelings, he said, “I can’t express my feelings right now because it is something that is not in the urban dictionary. It is something I take with me. I always tell people that right from when you are born till the time you leave, you wake up and want to see the sky, want to take a breath, but I want to have this opportunity to do the reverse, to go up there and see down here. Movies do a fantastic job but (to see) what the naked eye can see, you have to do that yourself. The whole excitement is about to look back and see what’s going on, without being documented or without someone else’s eye.” He further emphasised Blue Origin’s tagline, ‘For the benefit of Earth’ and added that he also feels that protecting Mother Earth is important. “It is for them to protect Mother Earth that they are seeking life and adventure outside the planet,” he said. (ANI)

