Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant score six past Indian Air Force to go on top of Group A

Kolkata: ISL Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant put six goals across Indian Air Force FT to go on top of Group A above arch-rivals East Bengal on virtue of goal difference in the 133rd Durand Cup which was played here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

This result makes the Kolkata Derby on August 18 a must-win affair for both sides to decide the group winners and for a place in the knockouts.

Jason Cummings scored a brace, one in each half and Thomas Aldred, Greg Stewart, Anirudh Thapa and Liston Colaco scored the other goals for The Mariners.

I-League side Inter Kashi FC will look to end their campaign with a win as they face Indian Navy FT in a Group B encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday. IANS

