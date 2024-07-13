‘World will call you terrorist’: Lucky Ali says it’s a lonely thing to be Muslim today

Popular Indian singer Lucky Ali took to his X, formerly Twitter, handle and opened up about feeling “lonely” as a Muslim. The 65-year-old also said that the world wouldn’t hesitate to call him a terrorist just because of his religious identity.

“It’s a lonely thing to be a Muslim in the World today. It’s a lonely thing to follow the sunnah of the Prophet, your friends will leave you, the world will call you a terrorist,” wrote Lucky Ali.

Unaware of the context of the note, some fans took to the comment section to extend their support and assure him that he was not alone.

“Ustaad ji there are good people and there are bad people. For whatever it’s worth, coming from a nobody like me, you are a legend and always will be. And every good person is a good person. Period. Doesn’t matter he ls lucky Ali or lucky Sharma,” a fan commented.

Another user wrote, “The true path is always difficult, if they leave you they were never your friends, always remember Allah is with you! You will find many true friends in this beautiful journey, you are not lonely, you are just getting stronger and becoming a survivor.”

A third comment read, “Does that even matter? And if your friends are leaving you, they were never your friends. You should be thankful that because of your religious belief, you’re able to understand the psyche of people around you, otherwise all throughout life you’d have been in dilemma.”

Lucky Ali has given several hit tracks in the last few decades, including “O Sanam”, “Ek Pal Ka Jeena”, “Teri Yadein”, “Aa Bhi Ja” and “Na Tum Jano Na Hum”. In February, Ali released his album titled Subaah Ke Taare, featuring Mikey McCleary. The album has 8 tracks, including “Dil Gaye Ja” and “Rehne De”. (Agencies)

