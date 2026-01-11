WPL 2026 opening ceremony: Jacqueline Fernandez and Honey Singh bring the house down with stunning performances

It’s raining stars at the WPL 2026 opening ceremony at DY Patil Stadium. The fourth season of the cricket league is underway, and before the players took to the ground, the stars took the stage and gave the audience a stunning start.

Ahead of the match between the season opener Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu started off the night. Looking stunning in a golden gown, she addressed the crowd and players and gave an empowering speech. Following her appearance, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took the stage and gave an enthralling performance.

At DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yo Yo Honey Singh set the mood of the night on a high note as they performed, sang, and made the entire crowd and the players groove.

Taking the stage, the Kick actress gave an electrifying performance to a mashup of several songs. She looked stunning in a glittering all-white short dress paired with boots. Matching her dress, her makeup was all shiny, and she had done her hair in a high ponytail.

After her, singer and rapper Honey Singh took the stage. Looking cool in a white coat and black pants, he started his performance from the dugout with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Smriti Mandhana and Mumbai Indians’ captain Harmanpreet Kaur sitting beside him.

Walking towards the stage in his swag style, the singer made the entire jam-packed crowd groove on his songs like “Millionaire”, ‘’Lungi Dance’’ and “Blue Eyes”. Over the performance, the crowd went crazy as she cheered and hooted for the stars. (Agencies)

