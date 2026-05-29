X-Men ’97 Season 2 Trailer Ignites Internet as Fans Hail ‘Peak Marvel’ and Tease Apocalypse’s Rise

Marvel fans are buzzing online after the trailer of the animated show X-Men '97 season 2 was dropped, giving glimpses of bigger adventures across time, emotional fallout from season 1 and the arrival of Apocalypse. Social media has quickly filled with reactions as fans dissected hidden details and shared theories about what's next in store for the mutants.

The trailer of the second season of X-Men '97 continues with the team of X-MEN divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men's absence.

The second season also gives a glimpse of En Sabah Nur, the ancient mutant who's back in a big way as the prime adversary of the new episodes. With the original crew missing, new teams step into the spotlight. Viewers get glimpses of Cable’s X-Force (including Archangel, Sunspot, Jubilee, and Psylocke) as well as government-backed X-Factor operatives.

The official footage teases the return of favourites alongside MCU/X-Men multiverse nods, including glimpses of Rama-Tut (a variant of Kang the Conqueror), Colossus, Sabretooth, and Lady Deathstrike.

The reactions to the highly anticipated X-Men '97 season 2 trailer are overwhelming, with fans praising the thrilling time travel, scattered timelines, and the introduction of Apocalypse as the main villain. The trailer has generated intense discussion across platforms.

One user wrote, “The official first trailer for 'X-MEN '97' Season 2 looks like a massive summer blockbuster!!!” Releasing July 1 on Disney+. Apocalypse looks incredible, and the animation looks leveled up. The stakes feel even higher, but I'm still recovering over Gambit so i'm not ready."

Another user wrote, "G… T… F… O… Season 1 may be the greatest piece of TV put to screen. I’ve long waited for S2. July 1!? I’m nerding out hard."

"Finally got an official trailer. This just salvaged the rest of the year for me", wrote the third user. (Agencies)

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