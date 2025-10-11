Yash Raj Films to shoot three UK films, PM Starmer announces after meeting CEO and Rani Mukerji

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai on Wednesday drew widespread attention, particularly from cinema enthusiasts.

During the visit, PM Keir announced that three major productions from India’s leading film studio, Yash Raj Films (YRF), will be shot across locations in the United Kingdom starting in 2026, as per the British High Commission.

“Bollywood is back in Britain, and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock - driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country,” Keir Starmer said. PM Keir Starmer met with actor Rani Mukerji and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Hailing UK PM’s vision, Widhani said, “The UK holds a very special place in our hearts and some of our most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) were shot in this beautiful and incredibly hospitable country. We were honoured to host the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at YRF today to sign this pact, and we also had the pleasure of discussing how India and the UK could come together to shape the global content landscape through landmark collaborations like this.”

“It is truly special to reignite YRF and the UK’s filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ - a film that is synonymous with the UK-India relationship. Our company is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, an English musical titled Come Fall in Love (CFIL), in the UK as well. So, we are thrilled to join hands with the UK again and return to filming in the country that has always been extremely kind to us. UK’s infrastructure, technology and talent are unmatched, and we are delighted to deepen our cultural ties with a country that has always empowered us to excel creatively,” he said.

UK PM was accompanied by the delegation of some of Britain’s biggest names in film, including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios. The visit coincided with Yash Raj Studios’ 20th anniversary of operations in India.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said, “The UK’s and India’s film industries are truly world-class, entertaining billions around the world. Given the strength of our sectors and the deep cultural ties between our two countries, partnerships between Bollywood and British studios make complete sense. By making these Bollywood blockbusters in Britain, we will be driving more growth in our world-class creative industries, as we committed to in our Creative Industries Sector Plan.” (Agencies)

