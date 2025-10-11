Sanjukta Dutta’s ‘Gadhuli’ weaves Assam’s soul into Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

As the lights dimmed and the music rose, designer Sanjukta Dutta transported the audience into the poetic realm of twilight with her new collection ‘Gadhuli - The Twilight’ at Lakmé Fashion Week. Drawing from the enigmatic hour when day softly surrenders to night, Sanjukta’s collection unfolded like a cinematic dream in black and maroon which was deep, sensual, and timeless.

The show opened with a soulful tribute to the legendary Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, featuring an ethereal saree painted & handwoven with his portrait and immortal lyrics. The ensemble was both an homage and a statement that displayed a convergence of music, memory, and textile art that stirred the heart and honoured the cultural beat of Assam.In ‘Gadhuli,’ Sanjukta reinterpreted the mekhela chador, the quintessential Assamese attire, through a modern lens, pairing heritage weaves with bold, contemporary silhouettes. From sarees and elegant dhotis to structured skirts and graceful anarkalis, each piece resonated with intricate craftsmanship and emotional storytelling. The interplay of textures, motifs, and meticulous detailing captured the duality of twilight showcasing its strength and stillness, its mystery and grace.

Sharing her inspiration behind the collection, Sanjukta Dutta said, “Gadhuli is a magical feeling that lies in-between when light meets shadow. It reminds me of my homeland, Assam, where tradition and nature exist in perfect balance. Through this collection, I wanted to weave that same harmony of strength and softness, legacy and evolution.”The show reached its crescendo as Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari walked the runway as the showstopper, radiating elegance that epitomized the soul of twilight.

Speaking about her experience, Neelam Kothari shared, “Walking for Sanjukta was an honour. Her work has a soul, every thread tells a story. Wearing ‘Gadhuli’ felt like carrying a piece of Assamese heritage wrapped in poetry and power.” With ‘Gadhuli,’ Sanjukta Dutta once again proved that fashion can be a bridge between past and present, art and emotion, Assam and the world. Twilight, after all, is not an ending, but a beautiful becoming, stated a press release.

