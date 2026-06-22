Yash starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ to hit theatres on August 26

The release date of Yash’s highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ is finally out. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on August 26.

Accompanying the announcement is a striking new poster featuring Yash’s dual avatars, Raya and Ticket, offering audiences a fresh glimpse into the film’s dark, immersive and layered world.

Yash announced the release date along with the poster on his X handle. He wrote, “Honour Thy Father. Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026”

Arriving on August 26, the film is poised to capitalise on an extended holiday window that encompasses Varamahalakshmi, Onam, Eid and Raksha Bandhan.

The film marks the first collaboration between filmmaker Geetu Mohandas and star Yash and is backed by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the ‘Toxic’ will be released in Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, further amplifying its reach.

The cast also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in the prominent roles. The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on March 19. It was later postponed by the makers, citing Middle East Tensions. (ANI)

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