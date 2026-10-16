‘You cannot be a slave to AI’: Imtiaz Ali stresses creative independence amid growing AI influence

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has shared his views on the growing debate around artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on creativity, saying that while technology is a powerful tool, it should be used to enhance creative work rather than control it.

Speaking to IANS, Imtiaz said technological development could not be stopped and people should remain open to new advancements. However, he stressed that it was important to use technology in a way that helped bring creative ideas to life. "AI is a very powerful tool, but it is still a tool. The development of technology can never be arrested. One should not be averse to the development of technology. But you need to use technology as something that you want to use to enhance your work or to bring your work to life. Not the other way around," he said. The director added, "You cannot be the slave of AI. You cannot be a slave to AI."

From writing and visual effects to editing and post-production, artificial intelligence (AI) has increasingly found a place in filmmaking. Actor Janhvi Kapoor was recently targeted in a sexually explicit deepfake video created using artificial intelligence. Actors Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Khushbu Sundar strongly condemned the incident and called for strict legal action and government regulations to address the misuse of AI. (IANS)

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