Your body is the best investment in the world: Saumya Tandon

Actress Saumya Tandon believes fitness is a lifelong commitment and not something to be paused. She asserted to never stop, even with a knee injury, pregnancy, or sciatica.

Saumya, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release “Dhurandhar” by Aditya Dhar, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself doing aerial yoga, planks, TRX workout, pilates and yoga. Reflecting on her fitness journey over the years, Saumya highlighted how yoga, Pilates and weight training have remained constant in her routine.

She wrote: “Over the years…. Yoga, Pilates, Weight training. Never stop. Even with knee injury, pregnancy, saitica whatever situation you are thrown into, just be at it. Your body is the best investment in the world. Women lift weights.” (IANS)

