Flipperachi on ‘FA9LA’ in ‘Dhurandhar’: Proves language isn’t a barrier when energy is right

After the Bahraini Arabic trap track ‘FA9LA’ became a nationwide sensation following the release of the mega blockbuster Dhurandhar, singer Flipperachi said he always believed music could cross borders, but never imagined the film would take his sound to millions beyond his language.

Asked if he ever imagined that a connection with Dhurandhar would introduce his music to millions who may not even speak his language, Flipperachi told IANS: “I always believed music could travel and cross borders, but I didn’t imagine it happening this way.”

“It just proves that language isn’t a barrier when the energy is right.”

The singer is all set to perform in Mumbai on March 13, 2026.

Talking about his maiden performance in India, he said: “Gratitude more than anything. It’s something unique when people connect with your music before you even step into their country so I’m excited and focused to say the least.”

Flipperachi is known for his genre-blending sound and unapologetic storytelling. The Bahraini rapper has built a massive international fanbase that cuts across cultures, languages, and borders. (IANS)

