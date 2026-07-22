YouTube Sensation MrBeast Weds Thea Booysen in Exclusive Island Ceremony

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has married his longtime partner and fellow content creator Thea Booysen in a private ceremony held on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

The couple tied the knot in the presence of nearly 70 close friends and family members after a week-long wedding celebration that began on July 14.

For the ceremony, Booysen wore a custom-designed Nicole + Felicia Couture wedding gown, while Donaldson donned a Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds made their entrance at the reception and shared their first dance to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' hit song 'Die With a Smile'.

Guests were served a menu featuring sushi, Wagyu beef and fresh seafood, while the wedding cake was a carrot cake, chosen as the bride's favourite flavour.

The celebrations concluded with live music followed by a casual gathering at the island's main house, where guests spent the evening playing board games and card games, in keeping with the couple's preference for a relaxed and intimate celebration.