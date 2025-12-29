Zack Snyder shares Henry Cavill’s test photos in “original superman suit”

Zack Snyder, the director of ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’, shared a pair of photos of Henry Cavill, describing ‘the original Superman suit’.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Zack Snyder shared a couple of pictures of Henry Cavill in a Superman suit. The first image shows a besuited Cavill, in what looks like a test photo, looking into the distance on a concrete pad with a blazing blue sky behind him.

“The original Superman suit,” wrote Snyder in the caption.

He followed it with a second image, which is a close up amid what looks like the same mise en scène, and we can see the basic outlines of the suit, which includes the traditional yellow belt and red shorts.

Snyder commented on the power of the image.

“With the last image I shared, and this one we showed WB everyone agreed: Henry Cavill was Superman. That’s where the journey began. -Merry Christmas,” he wrote.

According to Deadline, the suit in the photos contrasts in several ways with the much more form-fitting costume Cavill wore in Man of Steel.

That movie’s suit had a scaled texture to it, with the colours darkened. The movie costume is also missing the trademark belt and shorts. In 2022, Cavill held forth on putting the suit on again one last time for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam film, reported Deadline. “I went to Warner Bros.’ studio in the UK and got back in the suit,” Cavill said in a talk at the 92nd Street Y as quoted by Deadline.

“It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn’t sure how I would feel, whether it would be something very emotionally connective, because I put the Man of Steel suit back on. I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again,” said Cavill, as quoted by Deadline. Weeks later, James Gunn informed the world that he was penning a new Superman script, set in the Man of Steel’s younger days, and that Henry Cavill would not be playing him, reported Deadline. (ANI)

