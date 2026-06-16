Zee Entertainment Registers Highest TV Market Share in 48 Weeks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has strengthened its position in India's television market, achieving a 48-week high market share of 18.6% in Week 22 of 2026 among urban viewers aged 15 and above. The company recorded a 120-basis-point increase in viewership compared to the previous quarter, driven by strong performances from its flagship channels, Zee TV and Zee Cinema.

The growth was supported by Zee's content strategy, featuring emotionally engaging fiction shows, popular non-fiction programs, and blockbuster movie premieres. Zee TV maintained its leadership in Hindi-speaking markets' primetime segment for the 17th consecutive week. Its fiction shows Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, Vasudha, and Tum Se Tum Tak occupied the top three positions in the genre. The channel is also preparing to launch new shows, including Tu Hi Re Dil Mein and Dilon Ki Ram Leela.

In the movie category, Zee Cinema remained the leading channel, posting a 27% rise in viewership during Week 22. The growth was driven by television premieres of films such as Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam, Kishkindhapuri, and Dil Madharaasi.

Regional language channels also delivered strong results. Zee Marathi emerged as the fastest-growing Marathi general entertainment channel, with its market share rising from 33.9% in Q4FY26 to 38.8% in the latest week. The channel's viewership has increased by 82% over the past three years, supported by an expanded programming slate. Its Marathi movie cluster also maintained leadership with a 57.8% market share. (Agencies)

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