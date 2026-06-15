Urmila Matondkar Former Husband Mohsin Akhtar Marries Nidhaa Bhatt in Intimate Ceremony

Guwahati: Businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar has entered a new phase of his life after marrying Nidhaa Bhatt in an intimate wedding ceremony. The newlywed shared the joyful news with his followers through a series of photographs posted on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Mohsin posted images from the wedding celebrations along with a heartfelt message reflecting on love, gratitude, healing and new beginnings. In his note, he expressed appreciation for Nidhaa’s presence in his life and spoke about finding happiness after a challenging period.

Sharing his thoughts, Mohsin wrote about the importance of maintaining pure intentions, faith and patience, adding that he felt blessed to have found a partner whose sincerity had brought light into his life. Mohsin was previously married to actress Urmila Matondkar. Reports indicated that difficulties in their marriage emerged in 2024, with subsequent media reports stating that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court in September of that year.

The former couple married on 4th February 2016 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Their wedding attracted considerable public attention due to its interfaith nature and the age difference between the two, with Urmila being ten years older than Mohsin.

With his marriage to Nidhaa Bhatt, Mohsin appears to be embracing a fresh start, sharing his happiness and gratitude with well-wishers and supporters.