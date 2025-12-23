Zeenat Aman shares how she embraced 'vulnerability' in her latest photoshoot

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has opened up about her latest photoshoot, describing it as a transformative experience that encouraged her to embrace vulnerability.

In her post on Instagram, she revealed how the creative vision of the team helped her step out of her comfort zone. On Monday, Zeenat Aman shared a few stunning photos from her shoot and revealed that she doesn't take her glasses off for many people, but she did so for this enchanting photoshoot.

The 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress wrote, "I don't take my glasses off for many people, but I did it for Dulari. When the director has a compelling vision I am less conscious of mine. This photo shoot insisted on vulnerability. They fastened my hair away from my face, packed away my glasses in a padded case, and walked me into a garden of abstracted, handcrafted floral dreams." (IANS)

