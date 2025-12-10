Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ shines with nine Golden Globe nominations

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, One Battle After Another, ruled the Golden Globe nominations, which were held on Monday. Commanding with nine nods, the film has secured its position as the most-nominated title of the year to enter the 2026 awards season. Revolving around the kidnapping of a former revolutionary’s daughter, the satire-drama has been nominated for Best Musical/Comedy Film, and its cast earned multiple acting nods. Leonardo DiCaprio leads the list of nominees, and his co-stars Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Benicio Del Toro, and Chase Infiniti are also in the running, making the satire-drama one of the few recent films to rule acting categories.

One Battle After Another is followed by Sentimental Value, which has eight nominations. This year, in the acting categories, Dwayne Johnson, Timothée Chalamet, and Wicked: For Good stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande took the spotlight.

The Golden Globe Awards winners will be announced on January 11 in Los Angeles. (Agencies)

