Zendaya channels Athena with wings at The Odyssey NYC premiere

Zendaya turned heads at the New York premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odys sey, dazzling in an ethereal white gown inspired by her character, Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom. The premiere took place on July 14 at AMC Lincoln Square Theater as the film continues its global promotional tour ahead of its release.

The 29-year-old Euphoria star wore a striking strapless white gown by French fashion house Matières Fécales. The outfit featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, an asymmetrical silhouette, a thigh-high slit, and a flowing train adorned with feather-like detailing. The standout feature of the look was a pair of dramatic angel wings, adding a celestial touch. Styled by longtime collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya completed the ensemble with soft, rosy makeup and a loose braided hairstyle with face-framing curls. She accessorised with diamond earrings and a ring from Chopard, enhancing the goddess-inspired aesthetic. Known for her signature method dressing, Zendaya once again aligned her red carpet look with her on-screen role, earning praise for her elegant and theatrical fashion choice. While the entire cast made a stylish appearance, it was Zendaya’s angelic ensemble that stole the spotlight at the New York premiere of The Odyssey. (Agencies)

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