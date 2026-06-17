Anya Taylor-Joy joins ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ as elf warrior Seren

Anya Taylor-Joy has officially joined the cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’, the upcoming fantasy epic from New Line and Warner Bros., adding another major name to the highly anticipated return to JRR Tolkien’s cinematic universe.

The Golden Globe-winning actor and Emmy nominee will portray Seren, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm, the makers announced on Instagram.

As per Variety, the character is described as “a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil”.

Directed by and starring Andy Serkis, the film will see the actor reprise his iconic role as Gollum.

Returning cast members also include Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo and Lee Pace as King Thranduil.

Taylor-Joy joins a growing ensemble that includes Kate Winslet as Marigol, Jamie Dornan as Strider and Leo Woodall as Halvard. Warner Bros. has scheduled ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ for a worldwide theatrical release on December 17, 2027. (ANI)

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