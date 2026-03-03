Zendaya, Tom Holland, ‘wedding has happened’, claims stylist

One of the most beloved Hollywood couples, actors Tom Holland and Zendaya may have quietly said 'I do', keeping their big news completely under wraps.

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, teased the news at the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, saying, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it," as per People magazine.

As the reporter went on to reconfirm the same, Roach said, "It's very true."

The revelation came nearly two weeks after Zendaya swapped her engagement ring for what appeared to be a golden wedding band on her finger. The 'Dune' actor was spotted during a night out with film producer Josh Lieberman, reported E! News.

Zendaya and Holland, who made their relationship public in 2021 after co-starring in the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' franchise, have largely kept their romance private.

In January, a source revealed that Tom and Zendaya got engaged over the holidays. "Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening. Tom wanted to propose to her for a while," the source said, as quoted by People.

"He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special. They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects," the source added.

Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, shared exclusive details about his son's engagement to Zendaya, which the couple has kept largely private.

In a post on Patreon, Dominic confirmed that Tom had indeed proposed to Zendaya in a carefully planned and intimate moment.

Days after Zendaya subtly hinted at her engagement by sporting a stunning 5-carat ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, Tom's father revealed the heartfelt preparation behind the proposal.

"He had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote in the January 10 post, adding, "he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear," as per E! News. (ANI)

Also Read: Middle-east unrest: Esha Gupta assures followers of safety