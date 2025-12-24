Zendaya joins Tom Holland and his family for weekend get-together

In a rare and heartwarming outing, Zendaya joined her fiance, Tom Holland and his family at ‘The Traitors: Live Experience’ over the weekend.

The couple was accompanied by Tom’s family members and close friends, including the actor’s parents, Nikki and Dominic Holland, and brothers Sam, Harry, and Paddy. Sam Holland shared a string of pictures from the outing, showing Zendaya and Tom looking cheerful as they posed with the latter’s parents. While Zendaya sported a short bob hairstyle, a grey sweater, and red lips, Tom wore a burgundy sweater.

“My traitor twin. Had a great time at @thetraitorslive yesterday. You can’t trust anyone when you enter the round table... not even family,” Sam playfully wrote in his caption.

The sweet little family outing marks a rare occasion after the couple got engaged last year.

In January this year, a source revealed that Tom and Zendaya got engaged over the holidays. “Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening. Tom wanted to propose to her for a while,” the source said, as quoted by People. “He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special. They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects,” the source added.

With fans eagerly awaiting details about the couple’s wedding plans, Tom Holland and Zendaya appear to be busy with their work schedules. Tom recently wrapped the shooting for his next, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, whereas Zendaya also has multiple projects in the pipeline, including ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘The Drama’. (ANI)

Also Read: Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge part ways after two years of dating?