9 Homemade Remedies For Ulcer In Mouth: Soothing Solutions For Mouth Ulcers

Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are painful lesions that develop on the mucous membranes of the mouth. These are small sores or wounds that may emerge on the lips, tongue, gums, inner cheeks, or gum line. Typically, oval or round in shape, they feature a white or yellowish centre surrounded by a red border.
While they are not typically serious, they can cause discomfort, especially when eating or speaking. These painful sores, varying in size, can also cause discomfort during oral hygiene routines like teeth brushing.
Fortunately, there are several effective homemade remedies that can provide relief from mouth ulcers and promote healing. From simple herbal rinses to dietary adjustments, these natural remedies offer a gentle and holistic approach to managing mouth ulcers.
Let us discover some of the effective homemade remedies for ulcer in mouth-
1. Honey and Turmeric Paste: A widely used homemade remedy for mouth ulcer comprises of a comforting paste with honey and turmeric. Honey's innate antimicrobial qualities aid in warding off infections, while turmeric's anti-inflammatory attributes mitigate swelling and foster recuperation.
Mix a teaspoon of honey with a dash of turmeric powder to produce a paste, applying it directly onto the ulcer. Allow it to sit for a few minutes before rinsing with warm water. Repeat this procedure multiple times a day to alleviate discomfort.
2. Saltwater Rinse: Another effective homemade remedy for mouth ulcer is saltwater rinsing. A nice saltwater rinse proves to be a simple yet efficacious method for lessening inflammation and aid in healing mouth ulcers. Combine a teaspoon of salt with a glass of warm water until it dissolves completely.
Gargle with the solution for approximately 30 seconds before expelling it. Saltwater forms an alkaline coat in the mouth, which can impede bacterial growth and accelerate the healing process. Follow this rinse routine several times a day for optimal outcomes.
3. Coconut Oil: Coconut oil serves as an excellent homemade remedy for mouth ulcers caused by bacteria, owing to its antibacterial qualities. Additionally, coconut oil impedes the spread of infection while alleviating discomfort and redness in the surrounding area due to its remarkable anti-inflammatory properties.
Applying generous amounts of coconut oil to the lesion using a cotton ball or fingertip facilitates natural healing of mouth ulcers.
4. Aloe Vera Gel: Renowned for its soothing and therapeutic properties, aloe vera emerges as a superb homemade remedy for mouth ulcers. Extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply it directly onto the ulcer. Aloe vera gel aids in diminishing pain and inflammation while stimulating tissue repair.
Moreover, its antibacterial properties serve to deter infections. Apply a thin coating of aloe vera gel to the ulcer several times daily until complete healing ensues.
5. Honey: Applying honey as a in home remedy to cure ulcer in mouth is effective due to its potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Honey can diminish the size, discomfort, and swelling of mouth sores while also preventing potential infections. For optimal and prompt results, apply honey to the ulcers three to four times daily.
6. Chamomile Tea Rinse: Chamomile tea boasts anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial characteristics that can assuage pain and inflammation linked with mouth ulcers. Prepare a cup of chamomile tea and allow it to cool to room temperature.
Utilize it as a mouth rinse, swishing it around in the mouth for roughly 30 seconds before expelling it. Chamomile tea possesses the ability to pacify the ulcer and bolster healing. Reiterate this rinse multiple times a day as necessary.
7. Apple Cider Vinger: Using Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) as a home remedy to cure ulcer in mouth helps significantly. It is effective in treating various health issues, including mouth ulcers, as it eliminates the microorganisms responsible for the pain.
However, caution should be exercised when using this remedy, as some individuals may experience irritation from acidic substances in their mouth sores.To prepare the solution, mix one teaspoon of ACV with a cup of water. Use this mixture to rinse your mouth for 30 to 60 seconds. Afterward, spit out the solution and proceed to brush your teeth.
8. Icing: A homemade remedy for mouth ulcer on tongue is applying ice on the affected area. Numbing the sore can alleviate painful sensations. To get rid of pain and speed up mouth ulcer healing, apply an ice pop or gently rub it on the sores.
9. Dietary Adjustments: In tandem with topical remedies, modifying one's diet can also aid in preventing and treating mouth ulcers. Refrain from consuming spicy, acidic, or coarse-textured foods that may exacerbate the ulcer and impede recovery.
Instead, opt for soft, bland foods that are effortless to chew and swallow. Integrating nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables into the diet can fortify the immune system and expedite the healing process.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How to get rid of mouth ulcers fast at home?
- To fasten the healing of mouth ulcers at home, rinse with saltwater or apply honey directly to the sores. Additionally, avoid spicy and acidic foods, and maintain good oral hygiene for faster recovery.
2. Which is the best home remedy for ulcer in mouth?
- Among the various home remedies for mouth ulcers, applying honey and coconut or mustard oil directly to the sores stands out for its potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, aiding in swift healing and relief from discomfort. Additionally, rinsing with saltwater helps reduce inflammation and promote faster recovery.