9 Homemade Remedies For Ulcer In Mouth: Soothing Solutions For Mouth Ulcers

Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are painful lesions that develop on the mucous membranes of the mouth. These are small sores or wounds that may emerge on the lips, tongue, gums, inner cheeks, or gum line. Typically, oval or round in shape, they feature a white or yellowish centre surrounded by a red border.

While they are not typically serious, they can cause discomfort, especially when eating or speaking. These painful sores, varying in size, can also cause discomfort during oral hygiene routines like teeth brushing.

Fortunately, there are several effective homemade remedies that can provide relief from mouth ulcers and promote healing. From simple herbal rinses to dietary adjustments, these natural remedies offer a gentle and holistic approach to managing mouth ulcers.