Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins Advocate Men's Sexual Wellness in Recent Ad, Sparking a Dialogue on Sexual Well-being

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and adult film celeb Johnny Sins highlighted men's sexual health in a recent ad. The focus touched on erectile dysfunction, improving sexual pleasure, early ejaculation, and boosting libido, drawing eyes to the growing male sexual health supplement industry in India.
Senior Urology Consultant at PSRI Hospital, Dr. Amit Singh Malhotra, shared insights on these supplements' purpose. He maintained they're helpful in reviving a healthy sexual relationship. The market is filled with options, often marketed as nutraceuticals—they come from food sources and are loaded with extra benefits.
In the domain of sexual boosts, several supplements are a hit. Ingredients like ginseng and omega-3 fatty acids (like EPA and DHA) are usually included in products that address men's sexual health concerns. As per Dr. Malhotra, ginseng has become a common ingredient in many sexual enhancement supplements. It's renowned for its adaptogenic traits, believed to give vitality and handle stress, which greatly influence sexual health. Omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA and DHA, are also coming up for their potential perks in this field.
Trends point towards comprehensive ways to improve sexual health. Nutraceuticals aim to fuse time-honored knowledge with present-day science. They uses organic ingredients with confirmed health upsides to focus on common male issues. These products offer other or additional routes compared to regular medical procedures.
According to the expert, you can only safely use sex enhancement supplements with a doctor's guidance and for a period the urologist recommends. But, they have side effects. They might cause an upset stomach, tummy pain, loose stools, gas, headaches, a pounding heart, and allergies. If any of these surfaces, talk to your doctor right away, cautioned Dr Malhotra. Certain folks could have negative reactions to these sex enhancement supplements. Dr Malhotra explained "The supplements can be taken by anyone who is physically and mentally fit, a sexually active male under medical supervision for a specified duration." But those with heart disease, arrhythmia, serious depression, bleeding issues, or chronic liver and kidney problems should keep away from them.
