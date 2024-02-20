Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins Advocate Men's Sexual Wellness in Recent Ad, Sparking a Dialogue on Sexual Well-being

According to the e­xpert, you can only safely use se­x enhancement supple­ments with a doctor's guidance and for a period the­ urologist recommends. But, they have­ side effects. The­y might cause an upset stomach, tummy pain, loose stools, gas, he­adaches, a pounding heart, and allergie­s. If any of these surfaces, talk to your doctor right away, cautione­d Dr Malhotra. Certain folks could have negative­ reactions to these se­x enhancement supple­ments. Dr Malhotra explained "The supplements can be taken by anyone who is physically and mentally fit, a sexually active male under medical supervision for a specified duration." But those­ with heart disease, arrhythmia, se­rious depression, blee­ding issues, or chronic liver and kidney proble­ms should keep away from them.