AI Breakthrough: Predicting Alzheimer's Through Speech Patterns

Researchers at Boston University have created a tool using artificial intelligence that can predict with nearly 80% accuracy whether someone might develop Alzheimer’s disease based on how they speak.

They used a natural language processing model to study if people showing early signs of cognitive decline would progress to Alzheimer’s over six years. The study involved 166 participants (107 women and 59 men) aged 63 to 97, all with varying levels of cognitive issues.

These participants had previously taken part in the Framingham Heart Study led by Boston University and had been recorded during hour-long interviews. The AI tool analyzed these recordings to make its predictions.