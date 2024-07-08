Manipur: Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps in Jiribam, Meets Victims of Violence

IMPHAL: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited a relief camp in the Churachandpur district of Manipur on Monday. He spoke with people who are staying in the camp after being displaced by ethnic violence in the northeastern state.
Gandhi, who was joined by senior Congress leaders, talked to the people in the relief camps and listened to their problems.
Taking to X, Congress wrote, “His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people's cause.”
Gandhi first visited Manipur weeks after ethnic violence started there on May 3 last year. He also began his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from the state in January 2024. The former Congress president first visited a relief camp set up at Jiribam Higher Secondary School.
State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra mentioned to reporters that the inmates at Jiribam shared their experiences with Gandhi.
He explained that Rahul Gandhi's visit aimed to support the people and assess the situation on the ground, reflecting the party's commitment to addressing the concerns of those affected by the recent violence.
Meghachandra said that Gandhi also asked the people about their needs. One girl told Gandhi that neither the Prime Minister nor the Chief Minister had visited them. She also asked Gandhi to bring up their situation in Parliament.
Keisham Meghachandra mentioned that Gandhi traveled from Jiribam to Imphal airport via Silchar in Assam and then reached a relief camp in Tuibong village in Churachandpur district by road, where he also interacted with the inmates.
He is also scheduled to meet with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal before returning. Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year has claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur.
