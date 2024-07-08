Manipur: Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps in Jiribam, Meets Victims of Violence

IMPHAL: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited a relief camp in the Churachandpur district of Manipur on Monday. He spoke with people who are staying in the camp after being displaced by ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Gandhi, who was joined by senior Congress leaders, talked to the people in the relief camps and listened to their problems.

Taking to X, Congress wrote, “His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people's cause.”