AI Chatbots Revolutionize Mental Health Support: Innovating Care with Technology

The mental health chatbot Earkick welcomes users with a cute panda that looks like it belongs in a children's show.

When users discuss anxiety, the panda offers comforting words similar to what a therapist would say. It might suggest breathing exercises or give tips on managing stress.

Earkick is among many free chatbots designed to help young people facing mental health challenges. However, Karin Andrea Stephan, Earkick's co-founder, emphasizes that they hesitate to label their chatbots as therapy tools.