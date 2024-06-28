Meghalaya: Google Translate Adds Khasi as One of 110 New Languages

SHILLONG: Google is expanding its Translate service by adding 110 new languages, including Cantonese, several African languages, and Khasi from Meghalaya.

This update will help improve communication for more than 614 million people, which is about 8% of the world's population.

In a statement, Google mentioned that some of the new languages are major world languages spoken by over 100 million people, while others are used by small Indigenous communities.

They also noted that a few of these languages have almost no native speakers but are the focus of active revitalization efforts.