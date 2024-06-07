Benefits of Eating Healthy: Improved Heart Health, Enhanced Mood, and More

ALSEating a healthy diet has lots of benefits, like strengthening your bones, protecting your heart, preventing illnesses, and improving your mood.
A healthy diet usually includes foods rich in nutrients from all the main food groups: lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and colorful fruits and vegetables. It also involves swapping out foods with trans fats, added salt, and sugar for healthier choices.
This article covers the top benefits of eating well and the evidence that supports these benefits.
Heart health: High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is becoming more common in the world. It can cause heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes.
Up to 80% of early heart disease and stroke cases might be preventable with lifestyle changes like exercising more and eating healthier.
What people eat can lower their blood pressure and keep their hearts healthy.
Reduced cancer risk: Eating foods with antioxidants can help reduce the risk of developing cancer by protecting cells from damage. Free radicals in the body increase cancer risk, but antioxidants help eliminate them, lowering this risk.
Many plant-based compounds in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes act as antioxidants, such as beta carotene, lycopene, and vitamins A, C, and E.
The National Cancer Institute says that lab and animal studies show some antioxidants might reduce free radical damage linked to cancer. However, human studies are inconclusive, and doctors recommend not using these supplements without consulting them first.
Better mood: In 2016, researchers found that diets high in glycemic load may increase symptoms of depression and fatigue in people who are obese but otherwise healthy.
A high glycemic load diet includes many refined carbs, like those in soft drinks, cakes, white bread, and cookies. Vegetables, whole fruits, and whole grains have a lower glycemic load.
Recent studies also show that diet can impact blood sugar levels, immune function, and the gut microbiome, all of which may affect mood. Researchers found that healthier diets, like the Mediterranean diet, are linked to better mental health, while diets high in red meat, processed foods, and fatty foods are linked to poorer mental health.
Researchers note that more studies are needed to understand how food and mental health are connected. If someone thinks they have symptoms of depression, talking to a doctor or mental health professional can help.
Weight loss: Keeping a moderate weight can lower the risk of chronic health problems. People who are overweight or obese may be at risk for conditions like:
- Coronary heart disease
- Type 2 diabetes
- Osteoarthritis
- Stroke
- High blood pressure
- Certain mental health issues
- Some cancers
Many healthy foods, such as vegetables, fruits, and beans, have fewer calories than most processed foods.
To figure out how many calories they need, people can refer to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020–2025. Eating a healthy diet can help people stay within their daily calorie limits without having to count calories.
Eating healthy has lots of benefits, like lowering the risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. It can also improve your mood and give you more energy.
If you want more tips on eating healthier, you can talk to a doctor or dietitian.
