Benefits of Eating Healthy: Improved Heart Health, Enhanced Mood, and More

Heart health: High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is becoming more common in the world. It can cause heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes.

Up to 80% of early heart disease and stroke cases might be preventable with lifestyle changes like exercising more and eating healthier.

What people eat can lower their blood pressure and keep their hearts healthy.

Reduced cancer risk: Eating foods with antioxidants can help reduce the risk of developing cancer by protecting cells from damage. Free radicals in the body increase cancer risk, but antioxidants help eliminate them, lowering this risk.

Many plant-based compounds in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes act as antioxidants, such as beta carotene, lycopene, and vitamins A, C, and E.

The National Cancer Institute says that lab and animal studies show some antioxidants might reduce free radical damage linked to cancer. However, human studies are inconclusive, and doctors recommend not using these supplements without consulting them first.