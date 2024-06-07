Nagaland: 3 Police Officers Die on Election Duty; Families Granted Compensation

KOHIMA: At least, three officers from the Nagaland Police died while working during the Lok Sabha election. The family of one officer has received compensation, and the process is still ongoing for the other two families.
In a press release, Nagaland Police said that during the recent General Parliamentary Election 2024, Nagaland Armed Police (India Reserve) Companies were deployed for election duties in all seven phases.
The release read, “During the call of duty, on May 23, Nagaland Police Constable No. 130575, Yangtsase Sangtam of B Coy, 13 NAP (IR) BN, after performing Prime Minister's Election rally duty in Patiala, Punjab, had a tragic accidental fall from a building and succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of May 25. The mortal remains of Constable Yangtsase Sangtam were flown to Nagaland with magnanimous and quick assistance from the Election Commission of India and Punjab Police and laid to rest with full honours befitting a policeman who laid down his life in the line of duty.”
The statement also mentioned that, following the Election Commission of India's guidelines for compensation to election or police personnel who die or suffer serious injuries while on duty, an amount of Rs 15 lakh was given to the wife of the late Constable Yangtsase Sangtam by the Government of Punjab on June 6, to honor his ultimate sacrifice.
“Subsequently, two more personnel of the Nagaland Armed Police (India Reserve Battalion) also lost their lives in Bihar during the GPE-2024 duty. The process for ex-gratia has already been duly initiated for speedy compensation. While the loss of life cannot be compensated in terms of money, the Election Commission and Nagaland Police endeavour to do whatever is required to bring succor to the families of the deceased personnel,” it added.
