Nagaland: 3 Police Officers Die on Election Duty; Families Granted Compensation

The release read, “During the call of duty, on May 23, Nagaland Police Constable No. 130575, Yangtsase Sangtam of B Coy, 13 NAP (IR) BN, after performing Prime Minister's Election rally duty in Patiala, Punjab, had a tragic accidental fall from a building and succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of May 25. The mortal remains of Constable Yangtsase Sangtam were flown to Nagaland with magnanimous and quick assistance from the Election Commission of India and Punjab Police and laid to rest with full honours befitting a policeman who laid down his life in the line of duty.”

The statement also mentioned that, following the Election Commission of India's guidelines for compensation to election or police personnel who die or suffer serious injuries while on duty, an amount of Rs 15 lakh was given to the wife of the late Constable Yangtsase Sangtam by the Government of Punjab on June 6, to honor his ultimate sacrifice.