Cracking the Code of Mental Health Measurement and True Wellness

In simpler terms: "It is not a sign of good health to fit into a society that is deeply troubled." This quote, often attributed to Krishnamurti although not verbatim, reflects his recurring theme. It questions how we gauge mental health apart from societal norms and explores what true health entails.
Krishnamurti's perspective, as explored in this article through selected texts and videos, challenges conventional views from analysts, psychologists, and religions, advocating for a deeper, more profound sense of order, harmony, and sanity.
Mental health, once considered taboo for many years, is now openly discussed. The pandemic has intensified issues like isolation, anxiety, loneliness, frustration, addiction, insecurity, depression, fear, and worry – topics Krishnamurti frequently addressed.
He suggests that we are conditioned to perceive these problems as personal, which could be a fundamental misunderstanding. Krishnamurti also emphasizes that realizing our experiences, such as loneliness, are shared universally helps us understand, overcome, and ultimately find true security and wellness in an uncertain world.
Many well-off individuals today view psychoanalysis as a leisure pursuit. Even if you don't visit a psychoanalyst, you might seek similar relief through religious organizations, leaders, or disciplines to overcome fixations, inhibitions, and complexes.
These methods can produce superficial results but often create new barriers to living freely. No person or technique can completely liberate us from these limitations. True freedom comes from deeply understanding life and recognizing how we create and maintain ignorance and illusion within ourselves.
This requires being attentive and perceptive, not just relying on techniques. Yet, out of laziness, we often seek understanding from others, which only increases our suffering and confusion. Only by understanding this cycle of ignorance and its self-sustaining patterns can we achieve profound and lasting happiness.
ALSO WATCH: