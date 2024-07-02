Cracking the Code of Mental Health Measurement and True Wellness

In simpler terms: "It is not a sign of good health to fit into a society that is deeply troubled." This quote, often attributed to Krishnamurti although not verbatim, reflects his recurring theme. It questions how we gauge mental health apart from societal norms and explores what true health entails.

Krishnamurti's perspective, as explored in this article through selected texts and videos, challenges conventional views from analysts, psychologists, and religions, advocating for a deeper, more profound sense of order, harmony, and sanity.