Hathras Tragedy: Stampede at ‘Satsang’ Event Kills 27in UP, Including 3 Children

HATHRAS: At least 27 people, including women and three children, died in a stampede during a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.
The stampede occurred at a prayer meeting called a 'satsang.' Many bodies were brought to the Community Health Centre, with relatives seen crying nearby.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an investigation, and a committee has been formed to look into the incident.
He also offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident in Hathras district. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.
According to the police, initial investigations suggest that the overcrowded venue caused discomfort among attendees of the 'Satsang,' leading to suffocation. As a result, people began to run, triggering a stampede. The police also noted that the weather was very hot and humid during the event.
Dr. Umesh Kumar Tripathi, the Chief Medical Officer of Etah, reported that they had received 27 bodies, of which 25 were female and two were male.
He mentioned that some injured individuals had been taken to hospitals. Dr. Tripathi also noted that they had heard about a stampede occurring during a 'satsang,' but did not have many more details.
Among those who have been identified among the deceased are: Ganga Devi (70) from Hathras, Priyanka (20) from Kasganj, Jasoda (70) from Mathura, and Saroj Lata (60) from Etah. Two children who have passed away have also been identified: Kavya (4) and Ayush (8), both from Shahjahanpur.
Rajesh Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Etah, said that three children were among the people killed in the stampede that happened in a village within the Sikandra Rao police station area in Hathras.
Mr. Kumar stated that 27 bodies had been sent to the hospital so far, including 23 women and three children.
Taking to X, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, “The news of the death of many devotees including women and children in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”
