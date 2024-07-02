Hathras Tragedy: Stampede at ‘Satsang’ Event Kills 27in UP, Including 3 Children

He also offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident in Hathras district. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.

According to the police, initial investigations suggest that the overcrowded venue caused discomfort among attendees of the 'Satsang,' leading to suffocation. As a result, people began to run, triggering a stampede. The police also noted that the weather was very hot and humid during the event.

Dr. Umesh Kumar Tripathi, the Chief Medical Officer of Etah, reported that they had received 27 bodies, of which 25 were female and two were male.

He mentioned that some injured individuals had been taken to hospitals. Dr. Tripathi also noted that they had heard about a stampede occurring during a 'satsang,' but did not have many more details.