Discover The Top Foods That Are Rich In Magnesium: A Vital Nutrient For Health And Wellness

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best foods that are rich in magnesium, which will aid in proper nutrition and our overall well-being.

Spinach: One of the foods high in magnesium content is spinach. This easily available leafy vegetable is not only a versatile leafy green but also a powerhouse of nutrients, including magnesium. Just one cooked cup of spinach contains approximately 157 milligrams of magnesium, making it an excellent addition to salads, soups, and smoothies. You can make Palak Paneer, Saag, Spinach hummus and more.

Almonds and Cashews: Almonds and cashews are both delicious and convenient snacks that offer a significant dose of magnesium. Almonds provide around 80 milligrams of magnesium per ounce, while cashews offer approximately 74 milligrams per ounce.

Adding these nuts to your diet can help boost your intake of this essential mineral. You can toast them and use a salad garnish for extra texture and flavour, make dessert such as kaaju barfi, or include them in various breakfast dishes such as poha.