Discover The Top Foods That Are Rich In Magnesium: A Vital Nutrient For Health And Wellness

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays an important role in numerous bodily processes, encompassing muscle and nerve function, blood sugar regulation, and the maintenance of bone health.
The heart, muscles, and kidneys all need magnesium to work properly.Magnesium also helps in maintaining proper levels of other minerals such as calcium, potassium, and zinc.
Despite its importance, many people fail to get an adequate amount of magnesium in their diet. As per records, the average requirement of magnesium is 350 mg/ day.
This can be achieved through incorporating foods that rich in magnesium in our daily diet such as spinach, nuts and legumes.
In this article, we will take a look at some of the best foods that are rich in magnesium, which will aid in proper nutrition and our overall well-being.
Spinach: One of the foods high in magnesium content is spinach. This easily available leafy vegetable is not only a versatile leafy green but also a powerhouse of nutrients, including magnesium. Just one cooked cup of spinach contains approximately 157 milligrams of magnesium, making it an excellent addition to salads, soups, and smoothies. You can make Palak Paneer, Saag, Spinach hummus and more.
Almonds and Cashews: Almonds and cashews are both delicious and convenient snacks that offer a significant dose of magnesium. Almonds provide around 80 milligrams of magnesium per ounce, while cashews offer approximately 74 milligrams per ounce.
Adding these nuts to your diet can help boost your intake of this essential mineral. You can toast them and use a salad garnish for extra texture and flavour, make dessert such as kaaju barfi, or include them in various breakfast dishes such as poha.
Dark Chocolate: A lesser-known food that is high in magnesium content is dark chocolate. A 1-ounce square of dark chocolate (70-85% cocoa) contains approximately 64 milligrams of magnesium, making it a guilt-free treat for those who are looking to increase their magnesium intake. Additionally, go for dark chocolates with 70% cocoa solids.
Black Beans: Most beans, especially black beans are one of the best foods that are rich in magnesium. Black beans are a staple in Indian cuisine and are valued for their nutritional content. With approximately 120 milligrams of magnesium per cooked cup, black beans are an excellent addition to soups, stews, and salads.
Quinoa: A very popular healthy food is quinoa which includes high protein and mineral content. This gluten-free grain that is rich in protein and fiber, is also one of the main foods that is rich in magnesium.
One cooked cup of quinoa contains approximately 118 milligrams of magnesium. You can make several nutritious dishes such as salads, grain bowls, quinoa parathas and it also serves as a rice alternative.
Avocado: As a popular food that is rich in magnesium, avocadoes are a creamy and delicious fruit packed with nutrients. A medium-sized avocado contains approximately 58 milligrams of magnesium.
They are also high in Vitamin B and Vitamin K, and have more potassium than bananas. You can make a variety of dishes such as avocado sandwich, salads, wraps, and dips.
Pumpkin Seeds: Foods high in magnesium content also include pumpkin seeds. These tiny seeds are an excellent source of magnesium with just one ounce of it containing approximately 150 milligrams of magnesium. Pumpkin seeds can be roasted and eaten as a snack or included in salads and grain bowls.
Banana: Well known for their high potassium content, banana is another food that is rich in magnesium with 37milligrams of magnesium. In addition, bananas provide vitamin C, vitamin B6, manganese, and fiber.
Bananas can be eaten ripe as well as raw. Cooked raw banana dishes like Kachkolar Dalna and Chorchuri are some popular choices. You can include banana in your breakfast and in your after-work out meal.
Tofu: 100 grams of tofu contain 35 milligrams of magnesium, along with protein, calcium, iron, manganese, and selenium. Tofu is a popular choice among vegetarian and vegan community. This magnesium rich food can be grilled, pan fried or cooked to make salad, stews and soups, skewers and dumplings.
Frequently Asked Questions:
A. What food is highest in magnesium?
- Foods highest in magnesium include leafy green vegetables such as spinach, legumes such as beans and lentils, nuts, seeds and whole grains.
B. How can I raise my magnesium levels quickly?
- Consuming a well-rounded diet rich in magnesium-containing foods should help you achieve optimal magnesium levels. One can also consult a doctor to determine if magnesium supplements are necessary for them.
C. What drink is high in magnesium?
- One drink that is high in magnesium is orange juice. One cup of orange juice i.e. 248 g has a daily value of 6.5%. Additionally, cherry or dark chocolate drinks are also naturally rich in magnesium and can be a tasty way to boost your intake.
D. Are bananas high in magnesium?
- One large banana contains 37 mg of magnesium, or 9% of the DV. While they do contain some magnesium, it is best to include banana in your diet with other magnesium rich foods like nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy greens.