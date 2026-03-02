Dr. Mona Dahiya is Delhi’s Best IVF Doctor for Fertility Care

An alarming demographic shift is happening in India that many are not aware about it. While most people call out India as the most populus Country in the world, it is only a matter of time that we will start seeing a sharp decline. As an example, the Total Fertility Rate in India has decreased from 3.2 in the Year 2000 to an estimated 1.8 in 2026. India stood above the Global average of 2.7 Total Fertility Rate in the Year 2000 and now is below the Global average Total Fertility Rate of 2.2 in 2026.

As per Dr Mona Dahiya, below are the 3 prominent reasons for this decline in Total Fertility Rate.

A sharp decline in the TFR in the Top Urban Metropolitan Cities as married couples are delaying Parenthood. Urban women are now getting their First pregnancy within the age group of (30-35) Years. Rising factors of Pathological infertility due to environmental problems, PCOD/PCOS in women and rising male infertility factors like low sperm count. Lack of education and affordable access to public healthcare services for couples battling with infertility challenges.

The situation is very grim and most medical statistics indicate now that nearly 15% of Indian couples now face challenges in conceiving a child naturally. It is only a matter of time that this problem will become one of the biggest medical challenges of this century. We will soon be staring at a situation where couples are wanting a child but unable to conceive due to biological, lifestyle factor or limited medical access. The Government Healthcare sector has hardly made any contributions in training doctors to become fertility physicians. In India, most of the infertility advice or treatment is given by Gynaecologists who have not got any specialized fertility degrees or residency knowledge. The Number of super speciality seats in India is about (50-100) compared to 1000’s that are required. Amidst these challenges, internationally trained IVF doctors like Dr. Mona Dahiya have made a phenomenal difference.

She is widely counted among the Best IVF Doctors in Delhi and a renowned infertility specialist in India. She is based out of Delhi and has spent over 25 years shaping the boundaries of reproductive medicine and infertility treatment. She is the Founder of Little Angel IVF Centres in Delhi NCR and a senior IVF consultant to the Top IVF Centres in Delhi and the NCR region. Dr Mona Dahiya is revered fertility physician praised for her medical knowledge, international experience, and live birth success rates. She is a champion in the fertility industry who has brought world-class fertility treatments to India that is accessible to the masses.

Dr Mona Dahiya has built a foundation of Academic Brilliance

Dr. Mona Dahiya’s rise to the top of reproductive medicine has been a combination of medical degrees from India’s Top Medical colleges and Singapore. She has earned Gold Medallist degrees in MBBS (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) & MD (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) from reputed Delhi University. She completed her MBBS from the prestigious Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi University, and her MD in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Delhi University.

Dr Mona Dahiya earned her DNB degree and did her Senior Residency from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University. She is among a select few fertility physicians in India who have been distinguished with a Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine from Singapore General Hospital (SGH). Earning such IVY league degrees and rich international exposure have catapulted her name among the best IVF doctors in the world. India is proud to have a fertility doctor who has had exposure to cutting-edge Asian and Western infertility treatment protocols. She is among a handful of infertility doctors in India who has helped bridge the gap between Indian fertility care and global benchmark standards. Her Fertility Centres in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad have set up world class infertility treatment techniques that are only available in Western countries.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Azad Endorsement and a Legacy of Awards

Dr. Mona Dahiya’s accomplishments started early in her student life. She was facilitated during her childhood by the Late President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, for her meritorious achievements. This early endorsement by the President of India motivated her to achieve many distinguished awards as years rolled by.

As a most recent example, she was awarded the Times Now Award for Excellence in IVF and Fertility Care in 2025. Her awards serve as an endorsement for her continued leadership in the field of Infertility treatment in India. Dr Mona Dahiya has received over 50+ awards from national and international medical bodies. She is perhaps the most decorated and considered the Best IVF Doctor in Delhi with impeccable achievements.

IVF Success Rates of 90% that are way above the National Average of 40%

Results count and IVF Success Rates are considered as deciding factor for patient trust. The global average and Indian average for IVF success rates are about (40-50) %. Dr. Mona Dahiya’s customized fertility treatment protocols have consistently delivered Live Birth Rates exceeding 90% as an average.

Her expertise is particularly sought after for complex infertility issues like the following.

Recurrent IVF Failures cases: Patients who have had multiple failed cycles of IVF or IUI.

Advanced Maternal Age cases: Women in their late 30s and early 40s who cannot conceive through Traditional IVF procedure and need advanced treatment techniques like PGT-A and/or Ovarian Rejuvenation methods.

Severe Male Infertility: Utilizing advanced ICSI protocols and other sperm retrieval techniques to overcome Male infertility factor problems.

Little Angel IVF Centres in Delhi NCR: Where Ethics Meet Infertility Innovation

She is the founder of Little Angel IVF centres in Delhi NCR with IVF centres in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. Dr. Mona Dahiya established this chain of Fertility centres on the pillars of Transparency, Ethics, and Affordability. All the fertility clinics have the latest reproductive technologies to offer a personalized treatment for every patient.

Her infertility centres are equipped with the latest AI-assisted embryology labs and HEPA-filtered environments. Dr Mona Dahiya’s 5-star ranking on Google Local Listings are backed by over 1,000 verified patient endorsements. These numbers reflect the stories of thousands of happy families who have openly endorsed her expertise as one of the Top IVF Doctors in India.

Advancing the science of Infertility treatment with over 100+ Publications

Dr. Mona Dahiya’s influence extends beyond jut treating infertile patients. She has contributed as a researcher with over 100 publications published in the most prominent national and international medical journals. Her path breaking work on topics like Sperm DNA Fragmentation Index (DFI) and Endometrial Receptivity Analysis (ERA) have helped evolve the standards for infertility treatment across India and globally.

Dr Mona Dahiya is a reputed fertility doctor in India holding key positions in the most prestigious medical bodies which include the following:

Indian Fertility Society (IFS)

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE)

The Global Advantage of World-Class Infertility Care at Affordable Costs

Dr. Mona Dahiya's greatest achievements has been the democratization of IVF and other fertility treatment procedures. An IVF procedure is very expensive treatment in western countries with a single IVF cycle costing in the range of $15,000 to $20,000 US Dollars. Dr. Dahiya provides the same IVF technology at (10-15) % of Global costs that average in the range of ₹1.5 to 2.5 Lakhs INR. Her affordable IVF treatment in India mission has made her a favourite among Medical Tourists and NRIs from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and other European countries who fly to Delhi NCR for her expertise.

A Pillar of Integrity and Transparency

The medical industry is often scrutinized for its commercial motives by pushing unnecessary Fertility tests and high-cost treatments that may not be required. Dr. Mona Dahiya comes from a Family who have served the Indian Armed forces for decades. She has always stood for her honesty, integrity, and ethics. She is known for her transparent approach in advising against IVF cycles when simpler treatments like IUI or even lifestyle changes might make a difference. Her honesty and integrity have earned her the title of the most trusted IVF doctor in India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About IVF Treatment

1. Is IVF the only solution for infertility?

IVF is not the only solution for all infertility problems. Careful diagnosis of medical history and reliable fertility tests can lead to simpler and cost-effective treatments like IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) and ovulation induction medications. In certain cases, minor laparoscopic surgeries may be suggested to clear tubal blockages. IVF is only advised for severely blocked fallopian tubes, severe male infertility, advanced maternal age, or PCOS/PCOD problems.

2. What is a realistic success rate I should expect for IVF?

Success rates are a function of medical history and other medical and age-related factors. Global and national averages vary significantly by age and lifestyle factors.

Under 35: 50% – 60% per cycle.

35–37: 40% – 50% per cycle.

38–40: 30% – 40% per cycle.

Over 40: 10% – 20% (Donor Egg IVF is generally recommended)

3. Does IVF always result in twins or triplets?

This is a common myth that IVF results in Twins/Triplets. The chance of Twins/Triplets increases in IVF if multiple embryos are transferred in a single cycle. In today’s age, ESET (Elective Single Embryo Transfer) is a very safe way to overcome the issue of Twins/Triplets. This focuses on transferring one high-quality blastocyst to ensure the healthiest possible pregnancy for both mother and baby.

4. How much does an IVF cycle cost in India?

In 2026, a standard IVF cycle cost in Delhi NCR can range between ₹1,20,000 to ₹2,50,000.

Basic IVF: ~₹1.5 Lakh.

Advanced (ICSI/PGT): ₹2 Lakh+.

Note: Costs can vary based on the dosage of stimulation injections thar are required for every patient. Embryo freezing come with additional costs.

5. Are IVF babies "natural" and healthy?

Absolutely IVF babies are as natural and healthy as babies born without IVF. IVF babies are the biological children of their parents. Even if a donor is used, the DNA matches one of the parents. There is no research that shows any significant difference in the health, IQ or overall development of children born through ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) as compared to natural born babies.

6. Is the IVF procedure painful?

IVF procedure is a painless procedure that involves Egg Retrieval and Embryo Transfer. The Egg Retrieval process is performed under general anaesthesia making it a painless experience. The Embryo Transfer process is a simple 10-minute procedure like a routine pelvic exam or a pap smear and does not even require anaesthesia.