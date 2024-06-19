Enhance Your Diet with These 5 Healthy Eating Tips

Eating the right amount of calories for your activity level is crucial for a healthy diet. This means balancing the energy you consume with the energy you use.

If you consume more energy than your body needs, it gets stored as fat, leading to weight gain. On the other hand, if you consume too little, you'll lose weight.

It's also important to eat a variety of foods to ensure you're getting all the necessary nutrients for a balanced diet.

Men are advised to consume about 2,500 calories (10,500 kilojoules) per day, while women should aim for around 2,000 calories (8,400 kilojoules) per day.

However, many adults in the UK are actually eating more calories than they require and should try to cut back on their calorie intake.