Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended to July 3

New Delhi: A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 3 in relation to the excise policy case. The next court hearing is scheduled for July 3, which is when Kejriwal's current judicial custody will end.
On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate asked the court to extend Kejriwal's judicial custody, stating that it is necessary for further investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, which was scrapped in 2022.
During the hearing, Kejriwal's lawyer opposed the ED's request to extend his judicial custody, arguing that there were no valid reasons to justify keeping him in custody for longer.
The investigating officer stated that out of the ₹100 crore linked to the case, ₹45 crore has been traced. The Chief Minister, represented by advocate Vivek Jain, opposed the extension of his custody, arguing that the application lacks merit.
In addition to Arvind Kejriwal, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi extended the judicial custody of Vinod Chauhan, another accused in the excise policy case who was arrested in May, until July 3. Both were presented before the court via video conferencing from Tihar Jail at the conclusion of their judicial custody.
The ED's counsel stated that Vinod Chauhan received Rs. 25 crores from K Kavitha's PA, routed through Abhishek Boinpally, for the Goa election, as reported by ANI. He also mentioned that a prosecution complaint against Vinod Chauhan will be filed by the end of this month.
During the court hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju stated that the core of the case revolves around Kejriwal's involvement. He clarified that the allegations of Kejriwal demanding a ₹100 crore bribe were raised by the CBI, not the ED.
