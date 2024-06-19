Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended to July 3

New Delhi: A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 3 in relation to the excise policy case. The next court hearing is scheduled for July 3, which is when Kejriwal's current judicial custody will end.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate asked the court to extend Kejriwal's judicial custody, stating that it is necessary for further investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, which was scrapped in 2022.

During the hearing, Kejriwal's lawyer opposed the ED's request to extend his judicial custody, arguing that there were no valid reasons to justify keeping him in custody for longer.