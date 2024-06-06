Harnessing Generative AI to Address Healthcare's Most Pressing Challenges

A new technology called generative AI (gen AI), powered by GPT-4, demonstrated how healthcare providers could use new platforms to quickly convert patient interactions into clinician notes.

Here's how it works: a healthcare provider uses a mobile app on the AI platform to record a patient visit. The platform immediately adds the patient's details, identifies any missing information, and prompts the provider to complete it.

This turns the spoken information into a structured note using natural language. After the visit, the provider reviews the AI-generated notes on a computer. They can edit these notes by voice or typing before submitting them to the patient's electronic health record (EHR). This process is nearly instant, making the traditional manual note-taking and administrative tasks seem outdated and time-consuming in comparison.