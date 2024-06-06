Cillian Murphy to return for as Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film on Netflix

GUWAHATI: Cillian Murphy is going to play a famous role again in the new Peaky Blinders movie, as announced by Netflix. In a post on Netflix's Twitter account, Cillian sent a message to Peaky Blinders fans.

Netflix posted a photo of a script draft sitting on a table. The front page of the script was visible, showing it's for an upcoming crime-drama film which read, “A Peaky Blinders Film…Written by Steven Knight…Starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby…Directed by Tom Harper…Netflix.”

The post read, “The streaming platform's handle captioned the post as, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”