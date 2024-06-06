Cillian Murphy to return for as Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film on Netflix

GUWAHATI: Cillian Murphy is going to play a famous role again in the new Peaky Blinders movie, as announced by Netflix. In a post on Netflix's Twitter account, Cillian sent a message to Peaky Blinders fans.
Netflix posted a photo of a script draft sitting on a table. The front page of the script was visible, showing it's for an upcoming crime-drama film which read, “A Peaky Blinders Film…Written by Steven Knight…Starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby…Directed by Tom Harper…Netflix.”
The post read, “The streaming platform's handle captioned the post as, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”
For those who might not know, Cillian played the character Thomas ‘Tommy’ Shelby in the Peaky Blinders series. The show, set in Birmingham, is a period crime drama that follows the Peaky Blinders gang in the aftermath of World War I. The fictional gang is inspired by a real urban youth gang that was active in the city from the 1880s to the 1910s.
The series premiered on September 12, 2013, and ran for six seasons. In January 2021, it was announced that the sixth season would be the last, followed by a spin-off film. The final season of Peaky Blinders was released in 2022.
Cillian was praised for his role as American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's film "Oppenheimer" (2023). The epic thriller is set during World War II and explores the use of nuclear weapons.
Cillian won an Oscar and a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) for his portrayal of the controversial scientist in the film.
The actor will next appear in the historical drama "Small Things Like These" and Danny Boyle's apocalyptic horror film "28 Years Later."
