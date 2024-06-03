Healthy Habits Linked to Younger Cells & Reduced Risk of Heart Disease, Study Finds

The American Heart Association (AHA) created the Life’s Essential 8 checklist to improve cardiovascular health. It suggests getting at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week, eating a balanced diet rich in vegetables, nuts and lean protein, and not smoking.
The checklist also recommends getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night, maintaining a healthy weight, and keeping your cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels in check.
However, a study published on May 29, 2024, in the Journal of the American Heart Association discovered that maintaining heart-healthy habits and managing risk factors can decrease the risk of heart disease and death from any cause, including heart disease and stroke, regardless of age.
Moreover, these lifestyle behaviours, known as “Life’s Essential 8” by the American Heart Association, were linked to individuals having a younger biological age, indicating that their cells were healthier than expected for their age.
The study aimed to investigate whether a process called “DNA methylation,” which controls gene expression, could affect cell aging and the risk of death.
The researchers analyzed data from 5,682 adults, more than half of whom were women (56%), with an average age of 56.
Participants underwent interviews, physical exams, and laboratory tests. They were also evaluated using the American Heart Association’s Life Essential 8 tool.
Life’s Essential 8 includes four lifestyles behaviours:
Hours of sleep per night
Smoking status
Amount of physical activity
Dietary habits
It also includes four clinical measurements:
Body Mass Index (BMI)
Blood sugar levels
Cholesterol levels
Blood pressure
Based on these factors, individuals were given a score ranging from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the healthiest score.
But the researchers went further. They utilized four additional methods to estimate biological age using DNA methylation and a fifth method to measure people’s genetic inclination toward accelerated biological aging.
Over the next 11-14 years, the study participants were monitored to determine if they developed cardiovascular disease or passed away.
Researchers discovered that adhering to heart-healthy habits, as outlined in Life’s Essential 8, was associated with a decrease in cellular aging.
Moreover, individuals were less likely to develop heart disease or die from it or any other cause. These lifestyle choices could promote cellular health by inhibiting methylation, which can impact gene expression.
Experts suggest that the most efficient way to integrate Life’s essential 8 behaviours into your life is by setting achievable goals and gradually working towards them.
