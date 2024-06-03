Healthy Habits Linked to Younger Cells & Reduced Risk of Heart Disease, Study Finds

The American Heart Association (AHA) created the Life’s Essential 8 checklist to improve cardiovascular health. It suggests getting at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week, eating a balanced diet rich in vegetables, nuts and lean protein, and not smoking.

The checklist also recommends getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night, maintaining a healthy weight, and keeping your cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels in check.

However, a study published on May 29, 2024, in the Journal of the American Heart Association discovered that maintaining heart-healthy habits and managing risk factors can decrease the risk of heart disease and death from any cause, including heart disease and stroke, regardless of age.