How to Live Your Healthiest Life: Essential Tips for a Stronger You

When you're not feeling your best, you can usually tell. You might feel "off," get tired easily, have digestive issues, and catch colds often. Mentally, you might struggle to focus and feel anxious or depressed.

The good news is that living a healthy lifestyle can help you feel better. Even better, you don't need to change everything at once.

Making a few small changes can start you on the path to better well-being. Plus, once you make one change, that success can inspire you to keep making more positive changes.

Healthy habits can lower the risk of various diseases, including those that might be hereditary.