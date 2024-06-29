Ladakh News: Five Army Soldiers Die in Flash Flood Near LAC

NEW DELHI: Five soldiers from the Indian Army died when their tank had an accident during a river-crossing exercise near the Line of Actual Control in Leh's Daulat Beg Oldi area early Saturday morning, officials reported.

Among those who died was a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). The soldiers were doing a routine exercise around 3 a.m. today.

While crossing the Bodhi River near Mandir Morh, about 148 kilometers from Leh, in their T-72 tank, the water levels suddenly started rising, according to official sources.

Soon, the tank and the soldiers were submerged in the rising river.