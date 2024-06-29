Ladakh News: Five Army Soldiers Die in Flash Flood Near LAC

NEW DELHI: Five soldiers from the Indian Army died when their tank had an accident during a river-crossing exercise near the Line of Actual Control in Leh's Daulat Beg Oldi area early Saturday morning, officials reported.
Among those who died was a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). The soldiers were doing a routine exercise around 3 a.m. today.
While crossing the Bodhi River near Mandir Morh, about 148 kilometers from Leh, in their T-72 tank, the water levels suddenly started rising, according to official sources.
Soon, the tank and the soldiers were submerged in the rising river.
A rescue operation started right away, and all five bodies were recovered.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh offered his condolences to the grieving families on Saturday afternoon.
“Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh. We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” he wrote on X.
Taking to X, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army said, “On 28 Jun 2024 night, while deinducting from a military training activity, an army tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level.”
It further read, “Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives. Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway.”
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he was very saddened by the news of the accident and the loss of lives.
