India Reports First Mpox Clade 1 Case; Strain Declared Public Emergency By WHO

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the first case of the Mpox clade 1 strain has been reported in India yesterday.

This happens to be the same strain which compelled the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare Mpox as a public health emergency last month.

As per reports, the Mpox clade 1 strain has been detected in an individual hailing from Kerala. According to sources, Clade 1b strain has been found in the 38-year-old man from Malappuram district who had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates.

The affected individual who has been admitted to the hospital is currently stable and under observation.