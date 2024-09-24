India Reports First Mpox Clade 1 Case; Strain Declared Public Emergency By WHO

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the first case of the Mpox clade 1 strain has been reported in India yesterday.
This happens to be the same strain which compelled the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare Mpox as a public health emergency last month.
As per reports, the Mpox clade 1 strain has been detected in an individual hailing from Kerala. According to sources, Clade 1b strain has been found in the 38-year-old man from Malappuram district who had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates.
The affected individual who has been admitted to the hospital is currently stable and under observation.
“This was the first case of the current strain that led to the World Health Organization declaring Mpox a public health emergency last month for a second time,” the official sources said.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, an Mpox case had emerged in the national capital. It involved a 26-year-old resident of Haryana's Hisar who had tested positive for the previous West African Clade 2 strain.
It is worth mentioning that a total of 30 cases were reported in India since the 2022 declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO.
