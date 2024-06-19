International Yoga Day 2024: Know Its Date, History And Significance

The International Day of Yoga is a global event that transcends borders, vibrant cultures and ideologies. This day promotes the ancient practice of Yogasana, which is a way of life dedicated towards the overall development and attaining inner peace.

As we are nearing the celebration of International Yoga Day 2024, it is indeed the best time to explore the tradition and history and also understand its importance.

History of International Yoga Day

The International Yoga Day march began on September 27, 2014, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

He proposed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. This particular day is also called the spring solstice and it happens to be the longest day in the northern hemisphere, which has special significance in many cultures.

This proposal received unprecedented support and the United Nations officially declared on December 11, 2014 that June 21 will be designated as an occasion to promote physical, mental, and spiritual well-being worldwide.