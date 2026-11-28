Dr Saurav Das

For someone living with diabetes, treatment is not confined to a prescription or a clinic visit. It has to fit around work, meals, travel, family responsibilities and the decisions that make up an ordinary day. A treatment may help manage blood glucose, but if its schedule or demands are difficult to sustain, managing diabetes can become harder than it needs to be. This is why the patient experience deserves a place alongside clinical outcomes in conversations about diabetes care.

The need is significant in India. The International Diabetes Federation's 2025 Diabetes Atlas estimates that 89.8 million adults in India were living with diabetes in 2024, and around 43% of cases were undiagnosed. These figures underline the scale of the challenge, but they do not tell the whole story of care. For people diagnosed with diabetes, the experience of treatment can vary widely depending on their health, routines, resources and support.

Blood glucose control remains essential, yet it is only one part of managing the condition over the long term. Patients may have questions about side effects or low blood sugar, feel anxious about injections, struggle with frequent monitoring, or find the cost of medicines difficult to manage. Others may need clearer guidance on when and how to take their treatment. These details can shape how confidently a person manages diabetes on a daily basis. The priorities will not be the same for everyone, which is why assumptions about what patients want can fall short.

Treatment choices should reflect this diversity. Some people may manage their condition with oral medicines, while others may require insulin or a combination of therapies. Monitoring tools can help patients and healthcare professionals understand glucose patterns, but the right approach depends on individual clinical needs, preferences and circumstances. A simpler schedule may help some people manage treatment, while affordability, support or a better understanding of their care may matter more to others.

For adults who need basal insulin, once-weekly insulin icodec is one example of how treatment options are evolving. A 2025 analysis of 217 Indian participants across the ONWARDS 1, 4 and 6 trials found that insulin icodec achieved blood glucose-lowering results comparable to once-daily basal insulin comparators, with a similar overall safety profile in the studied groups. A weekly schedule reduces the frequency of insulin injections, while suitability, dosing and monitoring should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

That conversation is central to patient-centred care. Patients need space to explain what they find difficult, ask questions and understand the options available to them. Healthcare professionals can then weigh these concerns alongside treatment goals and clinical evidence, rather than treating convenience as a substitute for effectiveness.

Ultimately, managing diabetes is not something patients have to navigate alone. An open conversation with their healthcare professional can help them understand their treatment options and address the challenges they face in daily life.

Patients should feel encouraged to ask questions and share what matters most to them. If you are living with diabetes, speak with your doctor about your treatment goals and the approach best suited to your needs and lifestyle.

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