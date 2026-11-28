Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has announced the rollout of new parental controls for users aged 13 to 17 that enable parents and guardians to supervise their teenagers' experience on the platform while preserving account ownership and privacy for young users.

The new feature allows families to link teen accounts with a parent or guardian account through a mutual consent process.

Once supervision is activated, parents can monitor and manage certain aspects of the teen's activity without gaining access to private messages, search history, viewing history or posting privileges.

According to X, parents and guardians can review the amount of time their teenager spends on the platform and set daily usage limits. They can also require approval for new followers, a setting that automatically makes the teen's account private. (IANS)

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