Post-COVID Revolution: How the Indian Fashion Industry is Transforming

The Indian fashion and lifestyle industry has changed significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic began. It has emphasized the importance of health and financial resources, while also reminding people of life's unpredictability and brevity.

This awareness has led to a shift in consumer behavior, with people becoming more conscious of their surroundings and spending habits, valuing living in the present moment amidst uncertainty.

This shift has had a positive impact on the lifestyle industry, increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Factors contributing to these trends include a surge in weddings, growth of health and beauty startups, and greater access to external support for business expansion.